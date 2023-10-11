Valdosta’s southside to see long-awaited improvements

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Residents who have lived on the southside of Valdosta for many years are happy to see the new developments and improvements that are being made to the area after many years of feeling neglected.

“It is very important because I don’t think we get what we should get. If we could get more money coming to this side, it would improve this side of town,” Ernestine Gardner, a lifelong southside Valdosta resident, said.

“I’ve seen it from the bad to the good, so it’s growing a lot. I remember when the streets were dirt. Now we have paved streets now. It’s a lot of changes in the community, but all for the better,” Tommy Gunter, lifelong southside Valdosta resident, said.

Many businesses were eliminated due to the construction of the overpass and the relocation of the railroad tracks, leaving many buildings empty and deteriorating. Lots of residents left the area due to suburban growth and development outside of Valdosta’s city center.

“It’s kind of sad because there are a lot of abandoned buildings that need to be built back up, but most of all our people leave here to take their business on the other side of the track,” Harvey Jones, who grew up on the southside, said. “Most of the people that are on this side really have to go way across town to shop then the cost of living to shop over there is very high.”

“The disparity between the northside and southside is night and day. You don’t have sidewalks, you don’t have facilities for people to walk to at night,” Cameron Stevenson, who recently moved to Valdosta, said.

Part of the southside was cut off after the James Beck Overpass was built in the 1980s.

The South Street Community Care House was created 13 years ago to fill the need for those who could not travel far to have a place to get food, clothes and other necessary resources.

“We evolved into giving people food to take home. They were hungry and we told people we don’t want anybody in Valdosta to be hungry. It’s good to have something that’s on this side of town that’s easy for them,” Sandra Tooley, South Street Community Care House founder, said.

Recently, the city of Valdosta completed the Griffin Avenue and South Patterson Project. The project added an intersection, as well as paved sidewalks.

The new sidewalks directly connect to the new Dollar General Market, giving the community a safe way to travel to the stores that are lined on South Patterson Street.

“It’s a huge deal for local residents to see that tax dollars are being utilized here and that improvements are being built here that will hopefully bring benefit to their everyday life,” Ben O’Dowd, city of Valdosta engineer, said.

The development of infrastructure not only provides safety for the public, but it improves the businesses around them.

Ella’s Top Corral has been a staple in the southside community for nearly 50 years. Nick Perry, owner of Ella’s, says the new infrastructure will increase the value of businesses in the area.

“Infrastructure on the Southside part of town is something that I’ve always hoped for, wished for, prayed for. To have that on the Southside of town means that development is coming. Change is coming. Good things are happening on the southside,” Perry said.

According to O’Dowd, the city plans to invest more than $2 million to improve the southside of Valdosta, including the addition of a new housing development project.

