VSU prepping for new look Mississippi College offense

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta State Blazers are moving forward after a tough weekend.

Last Saturday, VSU fell for the first time on the season, 49-25 to Gulf South leading Delta State at home, losing control of its GSC destiny in the process.

Head Coach Tremaine Jackson has been pleased with his his team has taken accountability for the loss in a game that admittedly contained many self-inflicted wounds for V State. Now the team isn’t looking back and has its focus solely on a trip to Mississippi College this weekend.

The Choctaws currently sit at 2-3 in conference play and boast their usual triple option attack, however the program has shown some new wrinkles in 2023.

MC has been apt to changing its approach on offense at times this season, going from it’s traditional option threat to a wide open spread system. The change has kept opposing defense on its toes and Jackson says it’s been a unique situation to prepare for.

“When you’re playing a triple option team your week changes anyway,” said Jackson of facing the Choctaw’s traditional, old school attack. “Now the week changes especially when you’re a triple option team and you have the ability to be spread and spread option in some forms. It makes us go back to our day one rules and as you get going in the season game planning, you can get away from those things.”

Kickoff between VSU and Mississippi College is set for 3PM ET at Robinson-Hale Stadium.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.