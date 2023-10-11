Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

VSU prepping for new look Mississippi College offense

VSU vs North Greenville
VSU vs North Greenville(WALB)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta State Blazers are moving forward after a tough weekend.

Last Saturday, VSU fell for the first time on the season, 49-25 to Gulf South leading Delta State at home, losing control of its GSC destiny in the process.

Head Coach Tremaine Jackson has been pleased with his his team has taken accountability for the loss in a game that admittedly contained many self-inflicted wounds for V State. Now the team isn’t looking back and has its focus solely on a trip to Mississippi College this weekend.

The Choctaws currently sit at 2-3 in conference play and boast their usual triple option attack, however the program has shown some new wrinkles in 2023.

MC has been apt to changing its approach on offense at times this season, going from it’s traditional option threat to a wide open spread system. The change has kept opposing defense on its toes and Jackson says it’s been a unique situation to prepare for.

“When you’re playing a triple option team your week changes anyway,” said Jackson of facing the Choctaw’s traditional, old school attack. “Now the week changes especially when you’re a triple option team and you have the ability to be spread and spread option in some forms. It makes us go back to our day one rules and as you get going in the season game planning, you can get away from those things.”

Kickoff between VSU and Mississippi College is set for 3PM ET at Robinson-Hale Stadium.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian
School Bus Stop Sign (GFX)
SUV hits 8-year-old girl trying to get on a school bus in Florida
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Bill would require Florida businesses to accept cash
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
Ben Crump joins legal team of 69-year-old Tallahassee woman facing voter fraud charges
Massey was sentenced to life in prison during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Bryon Massey sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing

Latest News

Leon High School cross country standout Patrick Koon is this week's Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lincoln’s Ashlyn Koerner
The 6-0 Suwannee Bulldogs visit 4-1 rival the Madison County Cowboys in the WCTV Football...
Game of the Week Preview: Madison County to host Suwannee in traditional Big Bend clash
Game of the Week Preview: Madison County hosts Suwannee in traditional Big Bend clash
Game of the Week Preview: Madison County hosts Suwannee in traditional Big Bend clash
Florida State's Trey Benson and Jeremiah Byers celebrate following Benson's 80 yard touchdown...
FSU gets running game back on track against Virginia Tech