What’s Brewing: The Millennial Mommies Club Fall Festival

The festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 14
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week.

Kids will have the opportunity this weekend to embrace the fall spirit with their parents!

The Frenchtown Neighborhood Improvement Association with the Millennial Mommies Club Tallahassee Chapter is set to hold a fun-filled festival Saturday, Oct. 14.

The in-person event will feature unlimited bounce houses, arts and crafts materials for activities such as decorating pumpkins, face painting, dance competitions and more. Tasty treats, popcorn and candy will also be available.

The Frenchtown Neighborhood Improvement Association with the Millennial Mommies Club Tallahassee Chapter is set to hold a fun-filled festival Saturday, Oct. 14.(The Millennial Mommies Club)

The festival will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 524 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Tallahassee.

For those interested in attending, general admission tickets are $5 until Oct. 13. Tickets are $10 the day of the event.

To purchase tickets, click here.

