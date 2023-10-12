Brookwood quarterback Rodge Waldrop honored as Georgia High School football player of the week

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Brookwood senior quarterback, Rodge Waldrop, was recognized as the Georgia football player of the week.

“100 plus years of football and there’s never been a better performance in Georgia than what we saw last Friday night,” said Warriors Head Coach Shane Boggs.

Waldrop threw for 698 total yards and nine touchdowns in Friday night’s 59-56 win over Deerfield Windsor, which broke the All-Time State single-game passing record in Georgia.

“One of the coolest moments in my life,” Waldrop said. “It was really special. Just seeing all the students chant my name. It just it felt good.”

The single game passing record was previously held by Lee County’s Justin Walker who threw for 595 total yards. Waldrop broke the record with 103 more passing yards.

He also tied the state record for touchdowns, throwing nine. Ed Staten of North Whitfield threw for nine touchdowns in 1962.

“When I saw 698 and realized that I may not see that number again in my lifetime, I said golly, I got to meet this guy. Got to recognize that moment in time. You know, that says. OK, you just saw 698 (yards) and you may never see it again,” Georgia Football Daily contributor Ted Langford said.

Waldrop’s teammates, Rex Schofill and Seth Boggs, added to the record-breaking night by bringing in four touchdown’s a piece. Seth Bogg’s 80-yard touchdown catch was the longest of the night. Schofill had 369 receiving yards on Friday night, which set the all-time record for receiving yards in one game.

Record books were shattered for the state of Georgia and for Brookwood High School, and the Warriors are hoping to ride this momentum as they continue region play.

The Warriors will host Southland Friday night at 7:30 p.m. for their homecoming game.

