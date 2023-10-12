City commissioners vote to reduce frat and sorority zones in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fraternity and sorority houses will no longer be allowed in certain areas of Tallahassee.

The city commission voted Wednesday to restrict where Greek life houses can be located.

The move was sparked by uproar over members of FSU’s Pi Lambda Phi fraternity moving into a house on East College Ave. Several neighbors took to the city commission in September, complaining about loud music and traffic problems.

“I am concerned about littering, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct,” one neighbor said at the September 13 meeting. “With the presence of a fraternity, this is all but guaranteed.”

TPD told WCTV officers have responded to nine calls for service at the Pi Lambda Phi house so far this year.

“We have a lawyer whose office is across the street,” said an East College Ave resident at that same September 13 meeting. " She told me last night she had to leave her office because she couldn’t work because the music was too loud.”

Not everyone is on board with cracking down on frats and sororities. One FSU alum and Pi Lambda Phi member spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, urging commissioners not to move forward with the change.

“To pigeonhole all fraternities and sororities into a limited area -- we find this to be overbroad,” he said. “Myself, our alumni and our brothers are encouraging this esteemed commission and all members of Tallahassee’s government not to make far-reaching decisions based on concerns by a limited number of citizens that could impact thousands of residents.

Ultimately, commissioners voted unanimously in support of the change.

This means Greek houses are no longer allowed to move into what’s called the central urban 45 zoning district. Pi Lambda Phi is in that zone. Since it was there before the change, it will be allowed to stay but not expand.

