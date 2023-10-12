A cloudy end to the work week will be followed by a weekend cold front

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tornado watch for coastal and eastern reaches of the Big Bend is set to expire at 9am. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm or two will continue this morning before clearing out around the lunch hour. High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s.

It will be mild and cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the mid-60s. A few showers will be possible on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. A bit more sunshine on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s, and then another cold front arrives on Sunday.

Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for Sunday and Monday. Lows in the 40s are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. No chance for rain Sunday - Wednesday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

