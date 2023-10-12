A dozen students hospitalized after two school buses crash near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WCTV) - A dozen students were hospitalized Wednesday after two school buses collided on State Road 77 in Bay County, Fla. according to the school district and Florida Highway Patrol.

A total of 83 students were on the buses at the time of the crash, which took place just before 5 p.m. in front of Deane Bozeman High School at the intersection of S.R. 77 and Crooked Lane, according to FHP. No students sustained life-threatening injuries in the wreck.

The Bay County School District buses were both traveling southbound on S.R. 77 when one rear-ended the other, according to early findings FHP shared Thursday evening. The buses involved were bus 776 and bus 980, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

Other busses responded to the scene to transport uninjured students home, and parents of those hospitalized had been notified, according to the BCS. The district said it will investigate the incident and thanked families for their understanding.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously and we will complete a full investigation into this accident,” the online statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who need medical attention and we’re here to support all involved with this accident.”

The drivers, both Panama City women in their 50s, received minor injuries in the wreck but were wearing their seatbelts, according to FHP.

The district will provide counseling for students impacted by the crash at school Thursday, according to the post. Additionally, guardians can reach out to the BCS Risk Management office at 850-767-4100 if they determine their child needs care after arriving home.

The Bay County Sheriffs Office, Bay County Fire Department and Washington and Bay County Emergency Services responded to the scene Wednesday, and Bay County School Board members also assisted, according to FHP.

