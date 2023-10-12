Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Five officers have been shot near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say

Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say, and the...
Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say, and the suspect is not in custody.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — Five law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Thursday in an incident near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton, authorities said.

The suspect was not in custody, and the incident was ongoing late Thursday morning.

Three of the officers were taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale while two were taken to a hospital in St. Cloud, said Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder, who was assisting the hospital, and added that none of the wounds appeared to be life-threatening.

Elder said he did not immediately know which departments the wounded officers were from, but that they came from multiple agencies.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office provided few details in its initial statement. The department said it was being assisted by several other public safety agencies on a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, which is a few miles west of Princeton. It said there was no danger to the general public, although the public was being asked to avoid the area.

The area is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Threat increasing for coastal severe storms Wednesday night
FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday,...
Florida explains why thousands of people were dropped from Medicaid
Rainy over the next 24 hours
Rain and storms expected this evening and overnight
Quincy City Commissioners vote not to consider removing Mayor from office
Quincy City Commissioners vote not to consider removing Mayor from office

Latest News

Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled
Hayward House is set to take the place of Andrew's restaurant in downtown Tallahassee.
New bistro ‘Hayward House’ will take the place of historic Andrew’s restaurant in downtown Tallahassee
Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting youth football coach in front of team