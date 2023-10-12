Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Wakulla’s Delvion Zanders

Wakulla's Delvion Zanders is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week winner.
Wakulla's Delvion Zanders is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week winner.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla War Eagles are cruising, sitting at 7-0 on the year. They’re lined with playmakers on both sides of the ball, but what a lot of coaches will tell you is the difference maker? Special teams, and Wakulla gave us a good one last Friday night, so good, it’s our Play of the Week.

Wakulla’s Delvion Zanders took the kick-off to the house. The the kick return for the touchdown was his first of the year, and get this, they actually had a trick play they were supposed to do, but Zanders saw the opening and decided to take it.

It paid off, and coach was happy it did too. Over 3,000 total votes were cast this week, thanks to the War Eagle faithful, Zanders was at the top, and is taking home this week’s Play of the Week.

“When they kicked it to my side, it just blanked my head, so I said I’m going to take it to the crib. Once I saw the hole in the middle, I just hit it and I realized I was gone and I left. There were a couple people tugging me, but I just keep pushing all the way to the end. I love the culture, love the fans, they support me and boost me up, I love it. I thank God, thank everyone else.”

Zanders received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

