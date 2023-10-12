GA Supreme Court upholds conviction, life sentence in 2010 Thomasville murder

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld Xavier Jones’ murder conviction in a deadly hold up, but has vacated an aggravated assault conviction against him, according to Wednesday filed court documents.

Jones, who was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting, was charged with murder and armed robbery along with two other suspects after being accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Chris Crumbry back in July 2010. He was sentenced to life plus 20 years according to court documents.

The court affirmed Jones’ convictions for felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to court records, but vacated his conviction for aggravated assault “as it should have merged into his felony murder conviction,” per court records.

The decision means Jones must still serve his life sentence, but no longer faces the additional 20 years in prison.

According to evidence shown at trial, Jones and and his co-defendants, Jalen Rauls and Dezmond Lovejoy, attended a gathering in a Thomasville neighborhood on July 27, 2010, per court records. Crumbry was also seen at the gathering with a bag of marijuana “that he was bagging up into smaller bags,” court records say.

Lovejoy testified that all three suspects, including himself, agreed to Jones’ plan, which was to rob Crumbry of his marijuana at gunpoint that same night, court documents showed.

Lovejoy also testified that Rauls and himself carried unloaded firearms and did not plan on shooting or killing Crumbry, according to court records.

Around 11 p.m. that night, Crumbry encountered Rauls and Lovejoy while walking in the neighborhood, per court records, while Jones crouched nearby in tall grass to conceal himself, according to court documents.

Once Crumbry approached the lot, Rauls and Lovejoy both said that Jones stood up and shot Crumbry three times, according to the report. Rauls and Lovejoy also said that they did not see Crumbry fire any shots, per court records.

Raul and Lovejoy each later pleaded guilty to armed robbery, court records say.

Three other witness saw the shooting, the report says, and one of them who knew Jones was able to identify him as the shooter.

“The evidence of Jones’s guilt was substantial,” the court’s ruling said. “Multiple witnesses saw Jones shoot Crumbry, and Jones himself admitted to the shooting to his co-defendants.”

The Georgia Supreme Court rejected all of Jones’s claims on appeal, including claims that a judge should have declared a mistrial after playing a video of his interview with police. The court documents say in that video, Jones declined to answer several questions and investigators commented that “his silence and refusal to explain his actions would make him appear to be guilty.”

WCTV confirmed with Thomas County Clerk of Courts that the correct spelling of the victim’s last name is Crumbry, despite court documents spelling it as Crumby.

