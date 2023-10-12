Judge orders parents to appear for questioning as Charlie Adelson’s trial approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon Circuit Judge has ordered Donna and Harvey Adelson to answer questions during a deposition just days before their son Charlie Adelson is scheduled to stand trial for murder.

Charlie Adelson is accused of masterminding the murder for hire of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel. The FSU Law professor was gunned down in the garage of his Betton Hills home in July 2014.

The state filed an order to show cause, asking the judge to consider holding Donna and Harvey Adelson in contempt of court for refusing to comply with the state’s subpoena in the case.

Judge Stephen Everett denied a motion from the Adelsons’ attorney, Marissel Descalzo, to dismiss that request and stay the interview. He ordered Donna and Harvey Adelson to appear for questioning on Monday, October 17th at 1:30.

Everett says if they do not show up, he’ll consider bringing the Adelsons to Tallahassee to move forward with contempt of court proceedings.

“If your clients are not going to comply from here, we are going to move into contempt proceedings,” Judge Everett said.

“I will produce them,” Descalzo said.

“The court’s goal is compliance,” Judge Everett said, “beyond that If other measures have to be taken, they will be.”

Prosecutors want to question Donna and Harvey Adelson - who are listed on both the state and defense witness lists - but their attorney claimed it could violate their 5th Amendment right to remain silent and could jeopardize immunity from future prosecution.

Descalzo, and defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum who represents Charlie Adelson, appeared in court via Zoom Thursday morning.

Rashbaum accused the state of violating court rules by waiting until the last minute to subpoena them.

“They’ve known about the Adelsons for eight years. Mr. Adelson was arrested a year and a half ago,” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum argued, “and they wait until right now on the eve of trial to try to interview these people. It is not right.”

While the judge ordered Donna and Harvey Adelson to show up for Monday’s interview, it’s not clear whether either side will call them to the witness stand at trial.

“They have never made themselves available for interview,” prosecutor Georgia Cappleman said. “I don’t know if I’ll call them as a witness because they’ve never said anything. They’ve never been subjected to an interview, so it’s certainly possible depending on what they say.”

Jury selection in Charlie Adelson’s trial is scheduled to start October 23 and attorneys estimate testimony in the case could last two to three weeks.

