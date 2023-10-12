Tell Me Something Good
Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents safely arrive home from Israel

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions...
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents have safely arrived home from Israel.

They were among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church who were in the country.

Anzalone posted on social media on Thursday morning that his parents are headed home and his mother later posted that the group arrived safely.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel as Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas after the Islamic militant group’s fighters broke through the border fence Saturday and stormed into the country’s south. The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,200 lives.

Anzalone told The Detroit News on Sunday, after Detroit beat the Carolina Panthers, that all he has been thinking about is his parents.

“It’s hard,” Anzalone told the newspaper.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he called Anzalone about his parents when he was informed of their plight Sunday night.

The NFC North-leading Lions (4-1) play NFC-South leading Tampa Bay (3-1) on the road Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

