Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff with Madison County deputies

LEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that took place Wednesday around 9:38 p.m. on SE Benchmark Dr.

According to MCSO, the county’s dispatch center received a tip from a family member of a possible domestic violence situation on Benchmark Dr., prompting deputies to respond to the residence Wednesday night.

When the first two deputies arrived on the scene, MCSO said in a press release that a man was standing by the front door to the home holding a handgun. The man allegedly started firing his gun at the two deputies on the scene immediately, prompting the deputies to fire their guns back at the man, according to the sheriff’s office. As the deputies were returning fire, MCSO said the man was hit by their bullets causing him to go back inside the home.

Deputies said that right after the man went inside the home, a woman ran out of the home to the deputies. MCSO said she was unharmed.

After a short time, the county’s S.W.A.T. unit arrived on the scene and began attempts to negotiate with the man to surrender.

In an attempt to get the man to surrender, MCSO said the S.W.A.T. unit launched “CS gas” canisters, commonly referred to as tear gas, into the home. The sheriff’s office said this tactic was unsuccessful and the man refused to leave the home.

As deputies continued to try and negotiate with the man, a single gunshot was heard coming from inside the home, according to MCSO. It was at that time the S.W.A.T. unit got ready to go inside the home. Once inside, the unit found the man had taken his own life with his handgun.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the shooting and standoff.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office said in a press release that their preliminary investigation showed that deputies “responded appropriately and within the performance of their lawful duties.”

Per MCSO’s procedures, Sheriff David Harper has asked that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigate the initial shooting between the suspect and the two deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.