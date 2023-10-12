More than three dozen people hit by cars in Leon County this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This year alone, more than three dozen people have been hit by cars in Leon County.

At least eight were killed.

The latest tragedy happened Wednesday near the intersection of Blair Stone Road and Old St. Augustine Road. Tallahassee Police said a 13-year-old boy was crossing the street with his family when he was hit by a car and killed. Police are still investigating the wreck and haven’t made any arrests yet.

This is the latest in a long string of accidents involving cars crashing into people who are walking or biking.

Leon County Commissioner David O’Keefe told WCTV it’s time for elected officials to prioritize addressing the problem. He said the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency (CRTPA) is working on a project to identify problem areas around town and then apply for federal grants to redesign these areas in a safer way.

But that takes time. O’Keefe said progress isn’t happening fast enough.

“This is not about one tragedy, or the next tragedy, or one driver or one pedestrian or one cyclist,” O’Keefe said. “This is that we have a system of transportation in Tallahassee, in Leon County, that the result is not safe.”

WCTV spoke with workers at Great Bicycle Shop in Tallahassee. One employee, Bryan Diaz, said he has had close calls, when drivers weren’t paying attention and almost hit him.

“There are a lot of people in their cars who do not use turn signals and who drive very recklessly, and you only have a fraction of a second to make a snap decision and if you make the wrong decision, then you end up on the ground,” Diaz said. “You are more likely to get hurt than someone in the car is gonna get hurt.”

Douglas Parke, sales manager at the Great Bicycle Shop, said this has been a problem for as long as he can remember.

“Having worked in a bike shop for a long time, we’ve lost customers from this kind of thing,” Parke said. “It’s tragic.”

WCTV requested data from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to see how many crashes involving a pedestrian they have responded to this year. That number stands at 30. Thankfully, none of those turned deadly. In seven of those crashes, LCSO said multiple people were injured.

WCTV also reached out to TPD but have not received their numbers yet.

