New bistro ‘Hayward House’ will take the place of historic Andrew’s restaurant in downtown Tallahassee

The update comes just a few months after initial plans were announced in August
Hayward House is set to take the place of Andrew's restaurant in downtown Tallahassee.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee is finally learning what is set to take the place of the old Andrew’s restaurant, just steps away from the Florida State Capitol.

Owner Ashley Chaney announced Thursday that Hayward House, a new bistro concept, will open in the space in December. The update comes just a few months after initial plans were announced in August.

“A major remodel” is well underway to transform the coveted corner of Adams Street and Jefferson Street, according to a news release.

The Menu

Chaney has not yet said what exactly will appear on the menu, but her release indicates “guests can expect American classics on the menu with a modern twist.” Chaney also shared the menu “takes a lot of inspiration from my travels abroad and recipes collected from family gatherings.”

A signature drink has already been named. Chaney said the “Rascal Yard” craft cocktail offers a blend of tequila and peach puree.

The History

Chaney notes the corner’s history dates back to the 1920s, where it was once home to town doctor Thomas Hayward.

“Hayward House draws inspiration from the history of this corner at South Adams and West Jefferson Street,” Chaney said. “Once the house of Dr. Thomas Hayward and his family in the 1920s, Hayward House will capture the warmth and inviting nature of home in a chic bistro concept.”

According to the release, Hayward House is on track to open in early December. You can keep up with updates on the bistro here.

Ashley Chaney, restaurant owner
Ashley Chaney, restaurant owner(Ashley Chaney)

