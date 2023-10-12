Rosalind Lockwood of FAMU DRS awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union Teacher of the Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With her students jumping up in glee, Rosalind Lockwood could hardly believe what was happening inside her third grade classroom.

Ms. Lockwood had just learned she was the September winner for WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s Teacher of the Month.

She teaches math and science at the school.

A year ago, she started buying Chromebooks for her students in sets of two or three. Eventually, she had enough laptops for the whole class. She wanted to make sure they had what they needed to succeed.

Lockwood said her love for teaching first started as a love for being at school.

“When I was in school, I just liked being in school,” she said.

“So I was like I have to be a teacher because I like the school environment. I like seeing that light bulb go off when kids learn something for the first time. I even like when I get these older kids, like now I got kids in their 20s and they see me and say ‘you was my second grade teacher.’ It’s just a good feeling.”

Lockwood wanted to tell any new teachers or those thinking of becoming a teacher to give it a shot, because the rewards are worth the challenges that may come with it.

