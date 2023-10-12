Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Rosalind Lockwood of FAMU DRS awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union Teacher of the Month

Rosalind Lockwood wins Teacher of the Month in front of her class at FAMU DRS.
Rosalind Lockwood wins Teacher of the Month in front of her class at FAMU DRS.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With her students jumping up in glee, Rosalind Lockwood could hardly believe what was happening inside her third grade classroom.

Ms. Lockwood had just learned she was the September winner for WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s Teacher of the Month.

She teaches math and science at the school.

A year ago, she started buying Chromebooks for her students in sets of two or three. Eventually, she had enough laptops for the whole class. She wanted to make sure they had what they needed to succeed.

Lockwood said her love for teaching first started as a love for being at school.

“When I was in school, I just liked being in school,” she said.

“So I was like I have to be a teacher because I like the school environment. I like seeing that light bulb go off when kids learn something for the first time. I even like when I get these older kids, like now I got kids in their 20s and they see me and say ‘you was my second grade teacher.’ It’s just a good feeling.”

Lockwood wanted to tell any new teachers or those thinking of becoming a teacher to give it a shot, because the rewards are worth the challenges that may come with it.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Threat increasing for coastal severe storms Wednesday night
FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday,...
Florida explains why thousands of people were dropped from Medicaid
Quincy City Commissioners vote not to consider removing Mayor from office
Quincy City Commissioners vote not to consider removing Mayor from office
Rainy over the next 24 hours
Rain and storms expected this evening and overnight

Latest News

A dozen students hospitalized after two school buses crash near Panama City
Cheryl Christie is WCTV and Envision Credit Union's Teacher of the Month for August 2023.
Cheryl Christie of Chiles High School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’
We are reaching out to the Tifton Police Department for information on any legal actions that...
35 students treated after pepper spray exposure on a Tift Co. school bus
Sanitation and disinfectants have been an especially big deal since the start of the COVID-19...
Community Classroom - Helping local educators get what they need to stock their classrooms