Something Good: ‘Our kids depend on this food,’ permanent pantry now open at Riley Elementary

The pantry features fresh produce, meat and dairy products in addition to non-perishable foods
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Riley Elementary School celebrated the opening of its new permanent food pantry with a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The pantry includes dry goods and non-perishables, but also has fresh produce, meat and dairy products available.

”It is amazing to see the community coming together to support our school and our kids,” Riley Elementary Principal Maurice Stokes said.

According to the Florida Chamber, Riley is the poorest elementary school in the state. It is also now home to Leon County Schools’s first “Navigator,” who will help families access this pantry and other resources that can help.

“There is a great need for a lot of food supplies, a lot of clothing ... and just the funds aren’t readily available,” Navigator Cy’Lia Cooks said of the families in their school zone. “Having this food pantry here is going to alleviate a lot of our families of some stress and will just help them out a lot.”

“Oh my gosh!” The owner of Sparkle Boutique, Ashley Thomas, got emotional as she saw the pantry for the first time and opened the refrigerator door to see corn, zucchini and milk inside. Thomas donated $5,000 to keep the pantry stocked with food all year.

“It’s food, but there’s so much more to it,” Thomas said. “Just seeing zucchini and corn... you’re like these kids... they deserve the world.”

Three other businesses who are part of the Tallahassee Chamber’s Classroom Connection program — Lauren Helm PR, The Moore Agency and Prime Meridian Bank — teamed up with Second Harvest to help make this happen. They’re hoping other donors and businesses will step up to help stock the pantry for years to come.

