Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus

Around 100 people on both sides of the demonstration demanded their voices be heard as the conflict continues in Israel
By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The war between Israel and Hamas led to protests across Florida, including on a Tallahassee campus.

At Florida State University on Wednesday, students supporting both Israel and Palestine protested peacefully, but it got pretty tense. Around 100 people on both sides of the demonstration demanded that their voices be heard as the conflict continues in Israel.

Students for a Democratic Society organized the pro-Palestinian demonstration waving signs that encouraged students to stand with them.

“We have had protests and stands in solidarity with Palestine for the past as long as I’ve been alive I remember from when I was 5 years old that we were going to protest with my parents and I was chanting Free Palestine and that’s all I’ve ever lived,” said Palestinian protestor Malaak Daraldik.

Just after the demonstration started, supporters of Israel also decided they wanted their voices to be heard and started a counter-protest.

“I don’t think Palestinians should control everything. I think that Jewish people deserve a land, my family deserves a land, and no matter how much sympathy we give to them all they output is hate and evil,” said Israeli protestor Asher Tahor.

During the demonstration, pro-Palestinian students acknowledged this email sent from Florida State President Richard McCullough shared his support for Israel, which is something that prompted them to protest.

Letter supporting Israel from FSU President Richard McCullough
Letter supporting Israel from FSU President Richard McCullough(WCTV)

“They’re not even fighting for their own beliefs, they are just fighting against ours. They’re not fighting for anything, they’re fighting against us and that’s literally it and they don’t care about Israel they just care that Palestine will never be free,” Daraldik said.

Both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups waved signs that represented their beliefs, as both flags were on display. The groups said they would continue to demonstrate and rally for justice for as long as it takes for their voices to be heard.

A vigil was held at the Donald Tucker Civic Center for the Israeli victims of war and next week another rally in support for the Palestinian people is set to be held.

