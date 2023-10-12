Thomas University looks to stay focused as the hunt for their first win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This season hasn’t exactly gone the way the Thomas University football team would have liked. In their very first year, the Night Hawks are 0-4, but two of those losses are by a touchdown or less, including Saturday’s loss to Ave Maria.

Saturday’s loss was tough too, because Thomas held Ave Maria to zero second half points, but a second half comeback was not enough to overcome the deficit. Don’t get it twisted though, this team’s debut schedule has been anything but easy. Two of their losses are also to top ten programs.

Now this team just has to continue to work, and perhaps more importantly, not get discouraged.

“I’m trying to keep them from getting frustrated,” said head coach Orlando Mitjans. “We’ve had some good points and some good things we’ve done in every game so far this year, the key thing for us is now to continue getting better and at the same time, we just need to play for four quarters. We can’t play one quarter, then take off two quarters, then play the fourth quarter. We have to play four quarters.”

The Night Hawks are back on the road this weekend. They face Southeastern on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:00.

