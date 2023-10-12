Valdosta rent rates affecting residents, affordable housing options

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Many real estate professionals say rental rates have increased because the cost of supplies and materials following the pandemic has also increased. Some landlords say they’ve also dealt with an increase in property taxes.

“That’s money out of the landlords’ pocket that can overflow onto the tenant with increased rent,” Victoria Copeland, Copeland Realty & Valdosta Sold Real Estate, said.

While rent continues to rise, there are rental subsidy programs to assist extremely low- and low-income individuals and families through Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV).

In the study conducted at UGA, researchers found that Georgia currently faces a shortage of nearly 120,000 housing units. The situation is even more critical for households with incomes at or below half of the area’s median income.

Meanwhile, residents say most jobs have not increased the pay rate to match the increasing cost of living, which is starting to impact small cities like Valdosta.

“The higher that rent and everything else goes, along with it the more it makes us must focus more on choices. What’s more important, having enough space to live and everyone being able to breathe for your mental or being able to physically provide for your family financially. It just leaves us with less choices because if you want to live in a better neighborhood, in a better area, then you have to choose to pay higher rent. Also means you have to work harder spending less time at home,” Zan Hardy, a Valdosta resident, said.

Increased costs and inflation are affecting renters and landlords.

According to the Valdosta - Lowndes Development Authority, the median yearly income of households is $51,000, but the average expenses per year is $56,000.

“Valdosta is unfortunately a very underpaid city but that doesn’t change that prices are rising. It is what it is. You either have to make it work or figure out something that works better for you,” Alexis Clayton, an affordable housing specialist, said.

“I definitely encourage you to speak to your landlord and let them know your situation. Take care of the property. If you are in a situation right now where your landlord is not preparing to put you out and you can afford your rent, stay put,” Copeland said.

DCA’s Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) waitlist will be open for applications from October 17, 2023, at midnight until October 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. For more information click here.

The city of Valdosta engineer said the city has plans to build new affordable housing development in partnership with Valdosta Housing Authority.

