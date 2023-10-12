Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - JOY Crew’s Harvest Festival

The festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 14
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

The JOY Crew is set to hold a family-fun harvest festival Saturday, Oct. 14.

The festival is free for all and will give kids the chance to enjoy trunk or treat, games and food in celebration of Fall.

The JOY FM radio station, 97.9 FM, will also have a booth set up and giveaways.

The festival is taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church, located on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee.

For more information, visit Fellowshipbaptist.org.

