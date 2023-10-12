What’s Brewing - JOY Crew’s Harvest Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

The JOY Crew is set to hold a family-fun harvest festival Saturday, Oct. 14.

The festival is free for all and will give kids the chance to enjoy trunk or treat, games and food in celebration of Fall.

The JOY FM radio station, 97.9 FM, will also have a booth set up and giveaways.

The festival is taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church, located on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee.

For more information, visit Fellowshipbaptist.org.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.