Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Woman charged after daughter falls from roof of moving car and fractures skull, police say

A northwestern Indiana woman faces several charges after her 11-year-old daughter suffered...
A northwestern Indiana woman faces several charges after her 11-year-old daughter suffered multiple injuries falling from the roof of her moving car, court records say.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana woman faces several charges after her 11-year-old daughter suffered multiple injuries falling from the roof of her moving car, court records say.

Records show the 36-year-old Portage woman was booked into the Porter County Jail on Tuesday and charged with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent, two misdemeanor counts of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor false informing stemming from the Aug. 3 incident, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Wednesday.

A witness told police “the little girl said ‘Hi’ then ‘I’m going to fall,’” before falling to a street and being knocked unconscious, according to records.

The child suffered a skull fracture, a concussion and multiple abrasions to a shoulder, foot, elbow and side, police said.

The witness told police he saw the woman get out of the car, grab her daughter by an arm, place the child in the vehicle and drive away.

The woman told police she allows her daughter and her 9-year-old son to hang on to the back of her car and ride skateboards. She said she was driving 4 to 5 mph (about 6 to 8 kph) when she realized the girl had fallen off her skateboard, police said. She said she believed the girl struck her head, so she picked her up and drove her home.

But the witness told police that the girl was on the roof of the car and that he had also seen her driving with her children on top of it previously.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Threat increasing for coastal severe storms Wednesday night
FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday,...
Florida explains why thousands of people were dropped from Medicaid
Quincy City Commissioners vote not to consider removing Mayor from office
Quincy City Commissioners vote not to consider removing Mayor from office
Rainy over the next 24 hours
Rain and storms expected this evening and overnight

Latest News

Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Powerball player in California snags $1.73 billion lottery jackpot
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
Kimberly Wahpepah, left, and April Polichette, attend a Second Amendment Protest Tuesday...
Federal judge won’t block suspension of right to carry guns in some New Mexico parks, playgrounds
A destroyed house by an earthquake is seen in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of...
Another strong earthquake flattens homes and worsens misery in western Afghanistan