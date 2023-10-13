FEMA extends application deadline for Hurricane Idalia assistance

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline to register for disaster assistance for Hurricane Idalia survivors in Florida.

Florida homeowners and renters in 8 counties who had uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Idalia have until Nov. 29 to apply for the disaster assistance, according to FEMA’s press release.

Homeowners and renters in the following counties may apply: Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor.

“FEMA may be able to help with temporary lodging, basic home repair costs or other disaster-caused needs,” the release says.

The application’s deadline was extended 30 days at the request of the State of Florida, per the release.

To apply for disaster assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

