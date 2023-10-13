Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

FEMA extends application deadline for Hurricane Idalia assistance

Applicants have until Nov. 29 to apply
Florida homeowners and rents in 8 counties who had uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Idalia...
Florida homeowners and rents in 8 counties who had uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Idalia have until Nov. 29 to apply for the disaster assistance, according to FEMA’s press release.(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline to register for disaster assistance for Hurricane Idalia survivors in Florida.

Florida homeowners and renters in 8 counties who had uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Idalia have until Nov. 29 to apply for the disaster assistance, according to FEMA’s press release.

Homeowners and renters in the following counties may apply: Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor.

“FEMA may be able to help with temporary lodging, basic home repair costs or other disaster-caused needs,” the release says.

The application’s deadline was extended 30 days at the request of the State of Florida, per the release.

To apply for disaster assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police light background with Madison County Sheriff's Office badge overlaid.
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff with Madison County deputies
A judge has ordered Charlie Adelson's parents to show up for questioning just days before his...
Judge orders parents to appear for questioning as Charlie Adelson’s trial approaches
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax
Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian

Latest News

A pretty nice weekend in store! Even cooler next week.
A much calmer end to the workweek
After some much-needed rainfall, cloudy skies will bring us into the weekend.
A cloudy end to the work week will be followed by a weekend cold front
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Threat increasing for coastal severe storms Wednesday night
First Alert Weather Day - Oct. 11
First Alert Weather Day - Oct. 11