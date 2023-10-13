Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Delta adds charter flights to help U.S. citizens return from Israel

An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.(Alexandre Doumenjou | master films | Delta Air Lines | MGN | FIle image)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is adding new flights to help U.S. citizens and residents return to America, it said in a statement.

The charter flights will run out of Athens, Greece. The Department of State is coordinating with Israel to fly people leaving the country to nearby European cities, where they can then catch flights from other airlines, Delta said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Airlines halt flights in and out of Israel after a massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting

“Our efforts are in support of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of State,” the statement said. “We have not announced the dates or the returning cities, yet, but we expect more details soon.”

Several airlines, including Delta, canceled or limited flights to Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport after the Hamas-Israel conflict began on Saturday. More than 2,800 people have died on both sides, and Israel is telling Gaza residents to leave ahead of an expected ground invasion.

RELATED COVERAGE: Israel orders unprecedented mass evacuation in northern Gaza ahead of feared ground offensive

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police light background with Madison County Sheriff's Office badge overlaid.
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff with Madison County deputies
A judge has ordered Charlie Adelson's parents to show up for questioning just days before his...
Judge orders parents to appear for questioning as Charlie Adelson’s trial approaches
Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax

Latest News

A pretty nice weekend in store! Even cooler next week.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Friday, October 13
More than three dozen people hit by cars in Leon Co. this year
More than three dozen people hit by cars in Leon County this year
A judge has ordered Charlie Adelson's parents to show up for questioning just days before his...
Judge orders parents to appear for questioning as Charlie Adelson’s trial approaches
Charlie Adelson's parents ordered to attend pre-trial interview
Charlie Adelson's parents ordered to attend pre-trial interview