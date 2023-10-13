Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

A Buchanan County man has died after he was trapped in a grain elevator.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa said a man died Wednesday after he became trapped in a grain elevator.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call after 5 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a missing farmer.

Responders arrived to the 1600 block of Nathen Bethel Avenue and spoke with the 911 caller. The woman told officials she could not locate her husband and he was last seen going up the grain dryer.

After a brief search, officials located the man’s body in the grain dryer.

Investigators said the man became trapped under corn in the dryer and was unable to free himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police light background with Madison County Sheriff's Office badge overlaid.
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff with Madison County deputies
Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
A judge has ordered Charlie Adelson's parents to show up for questioning just days before his...
Judge orders parents to appear for questioning as Charlie Adelson’s trial approaches
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s military orders civilians to evacuate Gaza City, ahead of a feared ground offensive
FILE - Two off-duty police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia...
Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage kills 1 police officer and wounds another
A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.
GRAPHIC: Dash camera captures dog attacking delivery driver
A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera. (WSVN,...
GRAPHIC: Dog attack on delivery driver