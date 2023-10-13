Tell Me Something Good
Maclay tops Munroe under Thursday night lights

The Maclay football team topped Munroe Thursday night.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Maclay football team topped Munroe 24-21 Thursday night to improve to 3-4 on the season. Munroe drops to 1-6.

