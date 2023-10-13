Missing in South Georgia: 4 years later, still no answers in Albany missing man’s case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday will mark four years since an Albany man disappeared. His family is still pleading for answers as to what happened to him.

Curtis Roberts, who is known as Blue, was reported missing on October 14, 2019. He was last seen in a black shirt and blue jeans and is described as thin with black and grey hair. The recent discovery of two skeletal remains in Albany prompted Blue’s family to call and see if it may be the answer they’d been looking for.

“I think about it the way he poof... a whole person in a small place like Albany. It hurts because we would like to have that closure,” Sharonda Scott, Robert’s niece.

Roberts, also known as Blue, disappeared without a trace. Scott said the last time her family saw Roberts was on Oct. 9 at his home on Montego Court. After days of not seeing him they knew something was wrong. Scott says even after 4 years, she still believes her uncle is still alive.

“He wasn’t the loudest person in the room, he wasn’t flashy but his spirit was big,” she said.

Scott said he didn’t have a car and would walk frequently throughout the community. Specifically, on Moultrie Road, which police identified as his last known whereabouts. His family says they’ve searched up and down these streets for Blue but have been unable to find him or anything that can lead to answers to his disappearance.

Police said Roberts' last known whereabouts were around the Moultrie Road area. (walb)

She said sometimes he stopped on Easom Drive to visit family while other times he would stop at a plaza near Mobile Avenue. Scott added that there was a tip that someone saw Blue at a liquor store at the plaza before he disappeared.

The search for Blue has gone as far as police draining a lake near his last known whereabouts.

“But since then it’s been crickets,” Scott said.

Albany Police Family Protection Corporal Nakia Ellis said they are actively investigating Blue’s case. Blue’s case is just one out of 13 that are currently active in the Albany area.

“We consider them all urgent. We are very dedicated, and we try to give adequate times in reference to putting those people out on the news,” she said.

But Blue’s family says more can be done and they won’t stop looking for Blue no matter how long it takes.

Roberts' family said they last saw him at home in Albany on October 9. (Sharonda Scott)

“We’ll never forget him because he ain’t a person that you can forget because he brought joy. We feel empty like something is empty,” Scott said.

Anyone with information regarding Curtis Blue Robert’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

