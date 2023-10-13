Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to Madison County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Morning Pep Rally was back on the road early Friday morning ahead of the Madison County Cowboys and Suwannee Bulldogs match up.

The cheer team, band and color guard bringing the energy to Madison County’s gymnasium.

The Cowboys had won 22 straight in the series and had not lost to their rivals from the east since 1995, until last October when Suwannee would beat them 36-7.

Both teams come into this game as serious contenders in the Big Bend, with Suwannee being undefeated and Madison County only having one loss.

Madison County showed tremendous resilience following the impacts of Hurricane Idalia on the school and community. Principal Charles Brooks talks more about that in the attached video below.

Kickoff between Suwannee and Madison County is set for 7:30 p.m. at Boot Hill Stadium.

