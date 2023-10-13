A much calmer end to the workweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Happy Friday! We have made it to the end of the week hard working people!

This morning areas of drizzle or light rain and dense fog will slow down the morning drive, rural areas will have a more difficult drive this morning so give yourself some extra time. Not too bad temperature wise, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

There is a front that is lingering around the big bend, with lingering moisture we have a very small chance at light showers today, but overall it will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 along the coast.

The front will depart tonight pulling away much of the moisture in place, so a partly to mostly clear night with fog developing once again. Lows near 60.

On Saturday another front will approach the area only increasing cloud cover slightly, as the front will be moisture starved. Winds will become breezy, shifting from west to northwest. This will bring in even cooler and drier air. Not expecting rain at all Saturday. The timing of this front will be crucial for if we can see the eclipse. There looks to be a window of timing in the early afternoon (when maximum eclipse occurs) that skies will be at least partially if not mostly clear. High in the mid 80s.

Sunday, high pressure slides in and should keep us rain free with a lack of surface moisture. But an upper level wave will pass to our northwest and should slightly increase cloud cover for our Sunday afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Next week surface high pressure becomes the story along with upper level ridging and dry air. The combination of all this will lead to several sunny days with highs below average in the low to mid 70s and morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain chances look like they will increase heading into next weekend as the weather pattern turns more active, something to keep an eye on.

Tropics: Sean is in the Atlantic as a tropical storm and is not a threat to land. A tropical wave behind Sean has a 60% chance of developing into an organized tropical cyclone and would be the 20th named storm of the hurricane season. The name would be Tammy.

