Skeletal remains discovered in Jackson County, believed to be men missing for two years

JACOB CITY, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement announced Friday the discovery of skeletal remains they believe to be linked to a pair of missing persons cases spanning nearly two years to the day.

After following a tip leading to a wooded area in Jacob City, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they found the remains. Investigators said they believe the remains to be those of Stephon Gaines and Nicholas Hollis.

The men were last seen in October 2021, and the sheriff’s office has repeatedly asked the public for assistance investigating their disappearance since then.

JCSO said in a press release they are still working to officially identify the remains, and officials plan to hold a press conference with more information in the future.

“At this time, no official identification has been made, however, investigators believe these to be the remains of two missing men, Stephon Gaines and Nicholas Hollis,” the statement said.

It is unclear if foul play is suspected or what information the sheriff’s office received that made them search the woods in Jacob City. WCTV has reached out to JCSO to try to learn more.

Investigators are still working and the case remains open, JCSO said.

