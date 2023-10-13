Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Skeletal remains discovered in Jackson County, believed to be men missing for two years

Stephon Gaines and Nicholas Hollis were last seen in October 2021
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that led them to canvas a wooded...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that led them to canvas a wooded area in Jacob City, where they found the remains. Investigators said they believe the remains to be those of Stephon Gaines and Nicholas Hollis.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACOB CITY, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement announced Friday the discovery of skeletal remains they believe to be linked to a pair of missing persons cases spanning nearly two years to the day.

After following a tip leading to a wooded area in Jacob City, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they found the remains. Investigators said they believe the remains to be those of Stephon Gaines and Nicholas Hollis.

The men were last seen in October 2021, and the sheriff’s office has repeatedly asked the public for assistance investigating their disappearance since then.

JCSO said in a press release they are still working to officially identify the remains, and officials plan to hold a press conference with more information in the future.

“At this time, no official identification has been made, however, investigators believe these to be the remains of two missing men, Stephon Gaines and Nicholas Hollis,” the statement said.

It is unclear if foul play is suspected or what information the sheriff’s office received that made them search the woods in Jacob City. WCTV has reached out to JCSO to try to learn more.

Investigators are still working and the case remains open, JCSO said.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police light background with Madison County Sheriff's Office badge overlaid.
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff with Madison County deputies
A judge has ordered Charlie Adelson's parents to show up for questioning just days before his...
Judge orders parents to appear for questioning as Charlie Adelson’s trial approaches
Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax

Latest News

Something Good - Wakulla Education Center's First Responders Day!
Something Good - Wakulla Education Center’s First Responders Day
U.S. government arranges charter flights to assist Americans in departing Israel
Munroe vs. Maclay FHSAA football
Munroe vs. Maclay FHSAA football
Congressman Austin Scott (R-Ga.) speaks with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau.
Georgia congressman files bid to become House speaker