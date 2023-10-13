Something Good: Leon County EMS named EMS Provider of the Year, boasts EMT of the year too

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s Emergency Medical Services has been named Florida’s EMS Provider of the Year and boasts the state’s EMT of the Year too.

That recognition coming from the Florida Department of Health earlier this month.

The awards recognize the level of care provided by paramedics and EMTs as well as the department’s training, technology and community education efforts.

Leon County taking home EMS Provider of the Year and EMT of the Year awards (Leon County Government)

WCTV stopped by Friday to talk with them about what this recognition means to them.

”That is a testament to all the people who work here who just love the service community and care deeply about what happens and what they do,” Leon County EMS Chief Chad Abrams said. “That’s what sets us apart.”

”Every single day I love this job. Every day. There’s just nothing else I could do,” said Florida EMT of the Year Michael Aries.

“It’s the joy of making an impact on people no matter how small it is,” Aries said. “Somewhere, somehow, somebody’s having the worst day and just knowing I’m having a positive influence on somebody’s life.”

Aries has been responding to emergency calls for 20 years and is part of the department’s peer support team which helps colleagues cope with some of the stress and trauma they face on the job.

