Something Good - Wakulla Education Center's First Responders Day

Something Good - Wakulla Education Center's First Responders Day!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - This Something Good happened in Wakulla County!

The Wakulla Education Center had a First Responder Day, so FWC, FHP and Wakulla Fire all showed up and showed out!

They showed the kids several types of equipment and even McGruff showed up!

