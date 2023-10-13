Tallahassee PD bolstering security following recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department is providing extra patrols Friday due to the recent events of conflict between Israel and Hamas. That’s according to TPD spokesperson Heather Merrit.

“There is no estimate on how many additional officers we are able to provide,” said Merrit. “But as calls for service allow, we will be providing extra patrols through marked and unmarked units; focusing on critical infrastructures, schools and places of worship.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is set to also increase security statewide, including at the state capitol building, although “there is no active threat against Florida,” according to FDLE.

As of Friday, Oct. 13, Palestinians fled from northern Gaza after Israel’s military told 1 million people to evacuate south of their territory due to “an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group,” according to the Associated Press.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Thursday, authorizing the Florida Division of Emergency Management to bring Floridians out of Israel by transporting necessary supplies to Israel.

At Florida State University on Wednesday, students in support of both Israel and Palestine held a protest following rising conflict between both sides of the demonstration. An email from FSU President Richard McCullough reportedly shared his support for Israel, which prompted pro-Palestinian students to protest.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

