U.S. government arranges charter flights to assist Americans in departing Israel

(WCTV) - Beginning Friday, the U.S. government will arrange charter flights to assist U.S. citizens that are currently in Israel, along with their immediate family members, according to the U.S. State Department.

The charter flights are for American citizens “who have been unable to book commercial transit and seek a safe means of departing Israel,” per the state department’s press release.

Citizens will be able to make their own travel arrangements to the destination of their choice, according to the press statement. The department says transportation options will be augmented in the coming days.

Airline carriers, international partners and state department officials are working with one another to provide more options to Americans seeking to depart Israel, per the release, or conduct onward travel to the U.S.

U.S. citizens in Israel are advised to enroll their contact information in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

For citizens that are in need of assistance, complete a crisis intake form by clicking here.

