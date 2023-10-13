Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

WCTV currently off air due to technical issue

Streaming is still working
WCTV is currently experiencing technical issues with its over-the-air coverage.
WCTV is currently experiencing technical issues with its over-the-air coverage.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is currently experiencing technical issues with its over-the-air coverage, causing coverage to go off the air.

A fiber has likely been cut between the station and our tower.

Streaming is still working.

Currently, there is no estimated time for restoration.

WCTV will update once issue has been resolved.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police light background with Madison County Sheriff's Office badge overlaid.
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff with Madison County deputies
A judge has ordered Charlie Adelson's parents to show up for questioning just days before his...
Judge orders parents to appear for questioning as Charlie Adelson’s trial approaches
Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax

Latest News

Photo: Tallahassee Police Department
Tallahassee PD bolstering security following recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to Madison County wrap
Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to Madison County
Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to Madison County
Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to Madison County
Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to Madison County