WCTV currently off air due to technical issue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is currently experiencing technical issues with its over-the-air coverage, causing coverage to go off the air.

A fiber has likely been cut between the station and our tower.

Streaming is still working.

Currently, there is no estimated time for restoration.

WCTV will update once issue has been resolved.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.