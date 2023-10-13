Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - 56th Annual Thomasville Fly-In

The free event is a chance to get closer to the flying action
The 56th annual Thomasville Fly-In is set to feature planes both in the air and on the ground and helicopters rides for those looking for a little adventure.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Let’s take a look at what’s brewing this week.

You don’t have to be a pilot to enjoy this event! This event is an opportunity to get closer to the flying action.

The 56th annual Thomasville Fly-In is set to feature planes both in the air and on the ground and helicopters rides for those looking for a little adventure.

Food and drinks will also be available and admission is free.

The all-day fly-in event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 14, located at the Thomasville Regional Airport on 882 Airport Road in Thomasville.

For more information, visit Thomasvilleaviationclub.com

