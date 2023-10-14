Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night: Oct. 13 scoreboard and full replay

It’s Week 8 in Florida and Week 9 in Georgia
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Leon at ChilesChiles37-0
Baker at FAMU DRSBaker14-0
Taylor Co. at WakullaWakulla61-0
Lincoln at RickardsLincoln36-7
Godby at Florida HighFlorida High35-7
Suwannee at Madison Co.Madison Co.38-13
Hamilton Co. at Hilliard
Gadsden Co. at Marianna
Wewahitchka at Franklin Co.
Liberty Co. at Pike (AL)Pike17-14
Lighthouse Christian at Sneads
St. John Paul II at ArnoldSt. John Paul II63-0
Munroe at Maclay (Thu.)Maclay24-21

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Colquitt Co. at Camden Co.Colquitt Co.37-16
Southland at BrookwoodBrookwood21-7
Early Co. at Brooks Co.Brooks Co.14-6
Dunbar (FL) at LowndesLowndes31-7
Turner Co. at Clinch Co.Clinch Co.49-21
Irwin Co. at Pelham
Berrien at CookCook47-0
Valdosta at Richmond HillValdosta24-14
Valwood at Terrell AcademyValwood52-13
Shaw at BainbridgeBainbridge49-7
Thomasville at ColumbusThomasville51-0

