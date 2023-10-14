Football Friday Night: Oct. 13 scoreboard and full replay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Leon at Chiles Chiles 37-0 Baker at FAMU DRS Baker 14-0 Taylor Co. at Wakulla Wakulla 61-0 Lincoln at Rickards Lincoln 36-7 Godby at Florida High Florida High 35-7 Suwannee at Madison Co. Madison Co. 38-13 Hamilton Co. at Hilliard Gadsden Co. at Marianna Wewahitchka at Franklin Co. Liberty Co. at Pike (AL) Pike 17-14 Lighthouse Christian at Sneads St. John Paul II at Arnold St. John Paul II 63-0 Munroe at Maclay (Thu.) Maclay 24-21

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Colquitt Co. at Camden Co. Colquitt Co. 37-16 Southland at Brookwood Brookwood 21-7 Early Co. at Brooks Co. Brooks Co. 14-6 Dunbar (FL) at Lowndes Lowndes 31-7 Turner Co. at Clinch Co. Clinch Co. 49-21 Irwin Co. at Pelham Berrien at Cook Cook 47-0 Valdosta at Richmond Hill Valdosta 24-14 Valwood at Terrell Academy Valwood 52-13 Shaw at Bainbridge Bainbridge 49-7 Thomasville at Columbus Thomasville 51-0

