Football Friday Night: Oct. 13 scoreboard and full replay
It’s Week 8 in Florida and Week 9 in Georgia
Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.
You can catch up on last week’s scores here.
Florida Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Leon at Chiles
|Chiles
|37-0
|Baker at FAMU DRS
|Baker
|14-0
|Taylor Co. at Wakulla
|Wakulla
|61-0
|Lincoln at Rickards
|Lincoln
|36-7
|Godby at Florida High
|Florida High
|35-7
|Suwannee at Madison Co.
|Madison Co.
|38-13
|Hamilton Co. at Hilliard
|Gadsden Co. at Marianna
|Wewahitchka at Franklin Co.
|Liberty Co. at Pike (AL)
|Pike
|17-14
|Lighthouse Christian at Sneads
|St. John Paul II at Arnold
|St. John Paul II
|63-0
|Munroe at Maclay (Thu.)
|Maclay
|24-21
Georgia Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Colquitt Co. at Camden Co.
|Colquitt Co.
|37-16
|Southland at Brookwood
|Brookwood
|21-7
|Early Co. at Brooks Co.
|Brooks Co.
|14-6
|Dunbar (FL) at Lowndes
|Lowndes
|31-7
|Turner Co. at Clinch Co.
|Clinch Co.
|49-21
|Irwin Co. at Pelham
|Berrien at Cook
|Cook
|47-0
|Valdosta at Richmond Hill
|Valdosta
|24-14
|Valwood at Terrell Academy
|Valwood
|52-13
|Shaw at Bainbridge
|Bainbridge
|49-7
|Thomasville at Columbus
|Thomasville
|51-0
