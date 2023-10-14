Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!

Choose your favorite play for the week of October 13. The poll closes Sunday at 7 p.m.
Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s Football Friday Night, and we have the three latest nominees for our Play of the Week. Vote for favorite play in the poll below!

You have until Sunday night at 7 to cast your vote, and the winner will be unveiled Thursday during our 6 p.m. broadcast. Check out last week’s Play of the Week winner here.

