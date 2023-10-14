Fourth ranked Seminoles swarm Syracuse, 41-3 to remain undefeated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Big plays and suffocating defense ruled the day at Doak Campbell Stadium as the fourth ranked Florida State Seminoles defeated the Syracuse Orange 41-3 en route to the program’s 12th straight victory and its first 6-0 start since 2015.

The ‘Noles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) stepped on the gas early, engineering a nine play, 80 yard touchdown drive that spanned 4:19 seconds ending in a two yard TD run for quarterback Jordan Travis and an early 7-0 lead for FSU.

The Orange (4-3, 0-3 ACC) struggled to find offense consistently against Adam Fuller’s Seminole defense. The Garnet and Gold out-gained SU 535 to 261 yards as well as generating 7.3 yards per play to the visitors’ 3.9.

DB Shyheim Brown would shine for Florida State, being credited with seven tackles, six solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup. FSU’s backfield would confound Cuse QB Garrett Schrader completing just 9-21 passing for 99 yards while being sacked twice.

It was another stellar day at the office for Michigan State transfer receiver Keon Coleman as the talented wideout caught nine balls for 140 yards and a touchdown, including a stellar one handed catch on the opening drive of the contest.

Travis would turn in a solid day as well, going 23-37 passing for 284 yards and a passing touchdown. Lawrence Toafili would lead the way for FSU on the ground with seven carries for 93 yards and a touchdown including a 50 yard house call in the fourth quarter to put the Seminoles ahead 34-3.

Florida State is officially bowl eligible and will close out its three game home stand next week in a homecoming clash against Duke under the lights of Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff for nest weekend’s primetime showdown is TBD.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.