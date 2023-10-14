Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Gadsden County man found guilty of killing his boss

Sedric Thomas convicted of killing trucking company owner Henry Pike
Verdict reached in workplace shooting trial
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gadsden County, Fla. (WCTV) - A Gadsden County man was found guilty Friday in a deadly workplace shooting.

Sedric Thomas stood trial this week in the January 2022 murder of Henry Pike.

Thomas was accused of shooting and killing Pike soon after he was fired from his job at Pike’s trucking company. It happened at the Forterra Pipe and Precast plant in Gretna when Thomas went to return some company property, arrest reports say.

Thomas took the stand this week and claimed he fired in self defense, according to a trial summary released by the State Attorney’s Office.

A jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before finding him guilty of second degree murder. Thomas faces 25 years to life in prison at his sentencing December 5.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police light background with Madison County Sheriff's Office badge overlaid.
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff with Madison County deputies
A judge has ordered Charlie Adelson's parents to show up for questioning just days before his...
Judge orders parents to appear for questioning as Charlie Adelson’s trial approaches
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Tensions high between supporters of Israel and Palestine on FSU’s campus
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax
Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian

Latest News

Verdict reached in workplace shooting trial
Verdict reached in workplace shooting trial
Something Good - Leon County EMS named the best in Florida
Something Good: Leon County EMS named EMS Provider of the Year, boasts EMT of the year too
WCTV is currently experiencing technical issues with its over-the-air coverage.
WCTV back on air after experiencing technical issues earlier
Photo: Tallahassee Police Department
Tallahassee local law enforcement bolsters security following recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Madison County hosts Suwannee
Madison County hosts Suwannee