Gadsden County man found guilty of killing his boss

Gadsden County, Fla. (WCTV) - A Gadsden County man was found guilty Friday in a deadly workplace shooting.

Sedric Thomas stood trial this week in the January 2022 murder of Henry Pike.

Thomas was accused of shooting and killing Pike soon after he was fired from his job at Pike’s trucking company. It happened at the Forterra Pipe and Precast plant in Gretna when Thomas went to return some company property, arrest reports say.

Thomas took the stand this week and claimed he fired in self defense, according to a trial summary released by the State Attorney’s Office.

A jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before finding him guilty of second degree murder. Thomas faces 25 years to life in prison at his sentencing December 5.

