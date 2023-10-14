Tell Me Something Good
GAME OF THE WEEK: Madison County defeats Suwannee in Big Bend rivalry

The Cowboys reclaimed the title after the Bulldogs broke their winning streak last year
The Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs 38-13 Friday night at home.
The Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs 38-13 Friday night at home.(Sydney Wicker/WCTV)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs 38-13 Friday night at home.

It was a comeback for Madison County, after Suwannee broke the Cowboys’ winning streak last year in a blowout. The neighboring counties have faced off in an intense rivalry since 1995.

Friday’s win marks the 23rd victory for the Cowboys.

Madison County hosts Suwannee

This is WCTV’s game of the week.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
Football Friday Night: Oct. 13 scoreboard and full replay
The Maclay football team topped Munroe Thursday night.
Maclay tops Munroe under Thursday night lights
Munroe vs. Maclay FHSAA football