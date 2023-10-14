GAME OF THE WEEK: Madison County defeats Suwannee in Big Bend rivalry

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs 38-13 Friday night at home.

Madison County beats Suwannee 38-13 in tonight’s game of the week! Catch the highlights tonight at 11 on Football Friday Night! @WCTVSports pic.twitter.com/5Gp6pymFMZ — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 14, 2023

It was a comeback for Madison County, after Suwannee broke the Cowboys’ winning streak last year in a blowout. The neighboring counties have faced off in an intense rivalry since 1995.

Friday’s win marks the 23rd victory for the Cowboys.

Madison County hosts Suwannee

This is WCTV’s game of the week.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

