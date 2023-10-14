GAME OF THE WEEK: Madison County defeats Suwannee in Big Bend rivalry
The Cowboys reclaimed the title after the Bulldogs broke their winning streak last year
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs 38-13 Friday night at home.
It was a comeback for Madison County, after Suwannee broke the Cowboys’ winning streak last year in a blowout. The neighboring counties have faced off in an intense rivalry since 1995.
Friday’s win marks the 23rd victory for the Cowboys.
This is WCTV’s game of the week.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
