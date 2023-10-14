Tell Me Something Good
November-like weather is just around the corner, AGAIN!

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
A cool and dry stretch of weather after a dreary few days.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clouds are not our friend today. They are lingering this morning. I am seeing some breakage in cloud cover near the tri-state area... the current expectation is for the cloud cover to break by midday. Partly sunny by this afternoon as a cold front moves in. Winds aloft will help to bring dry air to the surface and mix out moisture near the surface... also breezy this afternoon.

Remember, the eclipse is today! If these clouds break as expected,

Tomorrow is expected to start off sunny, but clouds will increase by the afternoon as some upper-level energy rotates over the area. with a lack of moisture, I do not expect any rain. Breezy once again! A nice day to end the weekend.

Next week feeling like fall. Highs in the low 70s to upper 60s, lows in the 40s to start the new week. Staying dry and mostly sunny through Thursday. Rain chances return on Friday.

