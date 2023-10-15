Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Palm Springs, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Suzanne Somers has died at age 76, according to reports.

Somers died Sunday morning at her home surrounded by family, just one day before her 77th birthday.

Somers was known for her roles in the sitcom ‘Three’s Company’ and the TV series ‘Step by Step.’

Somers also created a health wellness and beauty line.

According to reports, Somers battled an aggressive form of breast cancer for 23 years.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that led them to canvas a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in Jackson County, believed to be men missing for two years
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
Sedric Thomas stood trial this week in the January 2022 murder of Henry Pike. A jury found him...
Gadsden County man found guilty of killing his boss
Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
WCTV is currently experiencing technical issues with its over-the-air coverage.
WCTV back on air after experiencing technical issues earlier

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Egypt’s leader criticizes Israel’s Gaza operation as the top US diplomat extends his Mideast mission
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen making separate SNL cameos over the weekend.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make SNL cameos, seen holding hands
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
LCSO: Two people injured after early Sunday morning shooting
LCSO: Two people injured after early Sunday morning shooting