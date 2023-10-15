Cooler and drier weather has arrived

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front has cleared across our area, leaving us cooler and drier. High temperatures today will reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Overnight tonight we will drop down to near 50. It will also be breezy at times today and tonight. Mostly sunny skies for the first half of the work week.

Highs on Monday will struggle to reach 70 degrees. Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday will dip into the 40s. The next best chance for rain is Friday, and the chances are not that good for now.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Sean will fizzle out in the next few days. We will be tracking another piece of energy coming off the coast of Africa over the next several days. It shows no indications of impacting the United States at this time.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

