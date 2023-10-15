Florida State welcomes back 1993 national championship team for 30th anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been 30 years since the Florida state football team won their first national championship. On Saturday, that team was celebrated as Doak Campbell Stadium welcomed back the guys that set the bar for this program from that day forward.

The Seminoles faced Nebraska on January 1st, 1994 for the national title, winning 18-16 to bring it home to Tallahassee for the first time.

“This is what it’s about, being able to see one another and remember the glory days in a sense,” said Charlie Ward, who won the Heisman Trophy the same year as the Seminoles quarterback. “Every day is a glory day when you have great memories.”

30 years after making those memories, that national title, and the guys that brought it home, were celebrated on Saturday.

“Our sound, best sound in college football,” said Derrick Brooks. “Renegade and Chief Osceola, best pregame. I mean, it’s just a reminder that every time I hear it, it never gets old.”

“It’s been years and years and years, and for us to all come back together and recognize each other, still picking up where we left off, it says a lot about these guys,” added Warrick Dunn. “We’re all on the same page.”

It’s that brotherhood, and a belief in head coach Bobby Bowden, that set this team apart so many years ago.

“I just think the guys bought into his philosophy and what he wanted from us,” said Dunn. “I love the way he challenged us as players to be better.”

“What we accomplished over those 4-5 years in college can never be tore down,” said Corey Fuller. “It was all designed and orchestrated by the great, late, coach Bowden.”

Although time has gone by, history never goes away.

“As we say there’s a lot of debate on which team was the best, but we were always the first!” said Brooks. “It’s just been really, really nice to be around the guys.”

Time will only tell if this Florida State football team can add another date inside Doak Campbell Stadium. They face Duke next Saturday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.