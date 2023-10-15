LCSO: Two people injured after early Sunday morning shooting

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were hurt in a shooting near the 200 block of Dixie Drive Sunday morning.

Officials said the “shots fired” call came in around 5:20 a.m., and when they arrived, two people had gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LCSO said suspect information is not available, but the investigation is still active.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.