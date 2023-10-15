Tell Me Something Good
LCSO: Two people injured after early Sunday morning shooting

By Staci Inez
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were hurt in a shooting near the 200 block of Dixie Drive Sunday morning.

Officials said the “shots fired” call came in around 5:20 a.m., and when they arrived, two people had gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LCSO said suspect information is not available, but the investigation is still active.

In the Spotlight: NorthFlora Collective shares the differences between pothos and philodendrons
