Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make SNL cameos, seen holding hands

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen making separate SNL cameos over the weekend.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen making separate SNL cameos over the weekend.(Associated Press, Canva)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance on the new episode of Saturday Night Live and were later seen holding hands, according to reports.

The couple, who’s romance has been in the headlines recently, spent their Saturday in New York City, where they made separate cameos on SNL.

This weekend’s episode of SNL was hosted by Pete Davidson and comes after the end of a long writers’ strike.

One sketch featured Davidson along with SNL mainstays Kenan Thompson, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker in a parody of the NFL’s coverage of Swift attending Chiefs games in support of tight end Kelce in the last few weeks.

The camera then cut to Kelce at the end of the sketch when Thompson said he wanted to speak to “someone who actually wants to talk football.”

Swift’s appearance on the show was a bit more subtle, as she appeared in an all-black outfit to introduce rapper Ice Spice, who was the episode’s musical guest.

Fox News reports the two were later seen leaving the SNL after party hand in hand.

Speculation from across the country on the dating status of Swift and Kelce after the football player gave the singer his phone number at one of her concerts.

Despite the attention they have garnered, neither have commented publicly on their relationship.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that led them to canvas a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in Jackson County, believed to be men missing for two years
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
Sedric Thomas stood trial this week in the January 2022 murder of Henry Pike. A jury found him...
Gadsden County man found guilty of killing his boss
Godby’s Amari Jones is the Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner from August 25th.
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
WCTV is currently experiencing technical issues with its over-the-air coverage.
WCTV back on air after experiencing technical issues earlier

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Egypt’s leader criticizes Israel’s Gaza operation as the top US diplomat extends his Mideast mission
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76
LCSO: Two people injured after early Sunday morning shooting
LCSO: Two people injured after early Sunday morning shooting