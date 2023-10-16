Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

4 inmates escape Bibb County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

They escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence and drove away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the jail.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding several inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center.

The men escaped through a damaged dayroom window and a fence and drove away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the jail around 3 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates that escaped were:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes and is 5′9 and weights 140 pounds
  • Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreads, 5′9 and weighs 165 pounds.
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids, 5′9 and weighs 190 pounds.
  • Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being detained for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. He is described as a Black man with black hair, 5′7 and weighs 160 pounds.

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

UPDATE: BOLO with Tip Line Numbers Attached is an updated BOLO with tip line numbers, for reporting tips on the escaped...

Posted by Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 16, 2023

Anyone with information on the inmates’ whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at (1 877) 682-7463

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
‘Armed and dangerous’: Search continues overnight after state inmate escapes work site in Apalachicola
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that led them to canvas a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in Jackson County, believed to be men missing for two years
Kaila Spires was arrested in Tift County and charged with two counts of kidnapping on Monday....
Mother of 2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, arrested
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

The opening night performance will be held at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park in...
What’s Brewing - Gipsy Kings set to perform at Adderley Amphitheater
Displaced veteran walks 30 miles to get a job through the Thomasville Goodwill Community Career...
Displaced veteran walks 30 miles to get a job through the Thomasville Goodwill Community Career Center
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: ‘We now have a warrant for Rutherford’s escape’
With the state paying for the flights, a Tampa-based non-profit organization brought a group of...
State vows more help for people in Israel
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia