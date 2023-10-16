Tell Me Something Good
FDA looks to ban hair-straightening products tied to health risks

The agency is proposing to ban certain hair straightening products, such as chemical relaxers and pressing products.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The FDA is looking to tighten regulations on hair straightening products.

The agency is proposing to ban certain hair straightening products, such as chemical relaxers and pressing products.

Chavela Joiner is the owner of Beyond Shears Hair Studio in Midtown Atlanta.

“The hydration machine, it’s a really good treatment for those who want to transition, especially getting away from relaxers. This will get your hair straight,” Joiner said.

Joiner said it’s a trend that’s growing given reports that have linked the treatments to cancer.

She said the proposed changes are a step in the right direction,

“I feel like sometimes, you have to take federal measures to make sure you’re using safe products,” Joiner said.

The FDA’s proposal would specifically relate to products that contain formaldehyde or any other formaldehyde-releasing chemical.

“A number of factors can influence a woman’s risk to go on and develop cancer, but this is one potential source of exposure to chemicals and potentially carcinogens that women could be aware of and make a choice to not use those products,” said Alexandra White, lead author for the National Institutes of Health Study.

Joiner said there are several alternatives for Black women.

She said it’s one of the reasons more of them are choosing to go natural.

“You will respect later on down the line that you aren’t putting a product in a client’s hair that might cause cancer or any type of illness with their health bottom line,” Joiner said.

The proposal is still in the early stages. The FDA says that once proposed, it will go before public comment.

It’s then the agency will decide whether to move forward.

