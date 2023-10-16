Feeling like late fall to start the new workweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fall feel is in the air today and over the next few mornings. Highs in the upper 60s and morning lows in the 50s, so arguably a little chilly. We’ll slowly warm up by the end of the week, that’ll also be our best (and only a small) rain chance in the next seven days.

This Evening: Cool and breezy with temperatures in the 60s. The winds make it feel a little cooler. You may want to grab a sweater if you have any outdoor this evening. Staying dry!

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds will make for a cool (and arguably chilly) night across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies! Some upper-level energy will pass by our area to the north and may provide some high cloud cover. Otherwise mostly sunny and upper 60s to near 70. This is more typical of late November (highs in the 60s/lows in the 40s).

Chilly Tuesday (WCTV)

Wednesday and Thursday: Still hanging on with sunny to mostly skies. Highs a little warmer in the mid-70s. Lows should be back in the 50s. A spotty shower near I-75 is possible.

Friday: A cold front will be approaching the area, but with limited moisture return once again... so those who are looking at those dry lawns will hope for a few drops to help out. Right now, I am not too optimistic about widespread heavy rain.

Rain chances return Friday (WCTV)

Tropics: An area of disturbed weather is in the Atlantic and is likely to organize in the coming days. No impacts for now, something we will continue to watch.

The next name is Tammy and would be the 20th named storm of the year (14 named storms is the 30-year average).

